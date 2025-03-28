GTCO Plc has released its 2024 full-year audited accounts, revealing a record pre-tax profit of N1.266 trillion, up from N609.3 billion a year earlier.

The bank holding company also reported a surge in gross earnings, rising to N2.12 trillion from N1.13 trillion reported a year earlier.

The company also posted a profit after tax of N1.017 trillion, a 88.4% rise from the N539.6 billion reported a year earlier. This represents the highest ever profit reported by the bank in its history.

