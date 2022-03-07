Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been released by the Government of the Republic of Benin.

In a statement by the Communications Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Maxwell Adeleye on his Facebook page, he noted that Mr Igboho was released on Monday to Yoruba leaders.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, Igboho’s lawyer who recently resigned as his counsel confirmed the freedom to Nairametrics on Monday evening.

What Adeleye said

Mr Adeleye described Mr Igboho’s freedom as “a triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba land”. He said Mr Igboho was released to Professor Banji Akintoye and Professor Wale Adeniran.

The statement reads “Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.

“The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.”

Why you should know

On July 1, 2021 security operatives had raided the residence of Mr Igboho in Ibadan and arrested 13 aides of the Yoruba nation agitator.

Recall Nairametrics had reported that Mr Igboho was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had accused Mr Igboho of having a connection with terrorism sponsors.