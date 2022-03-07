The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,262.61 points, to reflect a decline of 0.01% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.64%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N3.23 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 7th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.47 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as CORNERST led 19 gainers, and 18 losers topped by NIGERINS at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,546.17 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CORNERST up +9.38% to close at N0.70

WAPIC up +8.70% to close at N0.50

FTNCOCOA up +8.33% to close at N0.39

HONYFLOUR up +5.14% to close at N3.89

MBENEFIT up +4.00% to close at N0.26

NGX Top ASI losers

NIGERINS down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

AIICO down – 5.71% to close at N0.66

LINKASS down – 5.17% to close at N0.55

REGALINS down – 4.76% to close at N0.40

AFRIPRUD down – 4.41% to close at N6.50

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

JAIZBANK – 72,458,240

ACCESS – 23,058,838

UBA – 19,994,905

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N399,011,434.20

MTNN – N382,193,729.10

ZENITH – N284,701,366.85

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 19 gainers surpassed 18 losers.