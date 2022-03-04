The Federal Government of Nigeria has stated that the fuel supply disruption causing hardship to Nigerians and queues at filling stations nationwide was an accident that was not foreseen, assuring that the problem would be solved in a few days.

This was disclosed by Timipre Sylva in a meeting with newsmen on Thursday at the NNPC towers in Abuja.

He stated that the government is doing everything possible to bring the matter under control.

What the Minister is saying about prolonged fuel scarcity

The Minister stated that this kind of supply disruption is like an accident, ”they are not desirable, we don’t expect them but they do happen once in a while.”

“You will agree with me that these are conversations as far as fuel supply is concerned, but of course, accidents do happen.

“This is one of those accidents that was not foreseen, but I am quite happy, to hear from the GMD and the authority chief executive all that they are doing to ensure that this problem is brought under control.

“From what they have told me, I believe that in a matter of days, we will be back to normal. Everybody is putting every effort to ensure that the supply disruption is solved.”

He added that on his part as Minister of State for Petroleum, he shares their commitment adding that the FG will do everything to ensure this problem is totally solved.

In case you missed it

The Federal Government through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva had earlier assured Nigerians that its agencies are on the field and visiting fuel stations to ensure that fuel is available for sale.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd had also assured Nigerians that it has distributed petroleum products nationwide, and working with stakeholders to get it to retail points.