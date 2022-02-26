The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd has once again assured Nigerians that it has distributed petroleum products nationwide, and working with stakeholders to get it to retail points.

This was disclosed by the NNPC in statement on Friday evening.

It stated that security operatives have also been engaged to make sure the products do not get diverted.

What the NNPC is saying

The NNPC said it has sufficient stock of petroleum products for distribution across the country and is working assiduously with partners to ensure the product reaches every part of the country.

“NNPC is further intensifying efforts to resolve distribution hitches being experienced in some parts of the country due to logistics issues. To this effect, NNPC is engaging depot operators to load product round the clock to accelerate the restoration of normal distribution.

“ NNPC has also engaged the services of Government Security Agencies to ensure that all products loaded get to the right destination. We urge Nigerians to continue to be patient as we strive to return the situation to normalcy,” it added.

In case you missed it

The Federal Government through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva had earlier assured Nigerians that its agencies are on the field and visiting fuel stations to ensure that fuel is available for sale.