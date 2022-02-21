The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that its agencies are on the field and visiting fuel stations to ensure that fuel is available for sale.

This was disclosed in a statement by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in a statement by his Senior Adviser (Media & Communications), Horatius Egua.

He also urged Nigerians to be patient in finding lasting solutions to the crisis as the fuel crisis is not a time to trade blames or query anyone but a time to come together to salvage the plight of the average Nigerian.

What the Minister is saying about the fuel scarcity

He stated that in the last weeks, Nigerians have grappled with fuel scarcity not because of the absence of supply of products but due to inspection failure, which allowed adulterated products into the country.

“This is regrettable, and the Federal Government sympathises with the citizenry over the unforeseen hardship, occasioned by the inevitable scarcity.

“Let me once again appeal to Nigerians to be patient with government in finding lasting solutions to the crisis,” Sylva said.

He also appreciated the efforts of the NNPC towards solving the crisis, as the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has been visiting fuel stations to ensure that the situation normalises quickly.

“It is not a time to trade blames as is customary in Nigeria. It is, therefore, not a time to query anyone but a time to come together to salvage the plight of the average Nigerian.

“After the storm settles, there will be time enough to investigate and get to the bottom, so that this does not repeat itself.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge to all parties and agencies concerned is to work together to ensure that normalcy returns quickly.

“The Nigerian people deserve the best and the government is determined to set the country on the right path of petroleum products availability and sustainability,” Sylva said.