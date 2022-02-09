The contaminated petrol in Nigeria with higher than normal concentrates of methanol was shipped into Nigeria through NNPC’s oil trading arm, Duke Oil in the last week of January 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement by MRS Oil Nigeria Plc on Wednesday, titled “PMS Contamination in MRS Retail Station.”

MRS clearly states that is not an importer of contaminated PMS into the country, nor does MRS sell substandard products, adding that the PMS they received contained up to 20% methanol.

What MRS is saying about the contaminated petrol

The company said it became imperative for it to respond following several speculations on social media platforms and in other national dailies as being solely responsible for the importation and distribution of substandard and contaminated Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) in the country.

It said, “For this reason, the management of MRS writes to inform the public of the facts which has resulted in product scarcity in the country

“Due to current subsidy regime, NNPC is the sole importer of all PMS in Nigeria. Consequently, NNPC through their trading arm Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS purchased from international trader Litasco and delivered it with the Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer.

MRS added that the vessel discharged at Apapa between 24th to 30th January 2022, with MRS receiving 5,000mt, and the highest allocation going to Total and OVH at 10,000mt each.

MRS says it distributed the product to 8 stations in Lagos, however, following delivery “observed that the product appeared hazy and dark” and immediately directed that further sales should be stopped and the product isolated.

“The product analysis revealed that PMS discharged by the MT Nord Gainer has 20% methanol, which is an illegal substance in Nigeria.

“Alchol/ethanol is not permitted to be mixed with PMS specification. We immediately informed NNPC, and it was confirmed that other members has similar experiences,” it said.

The company said there are still 350,000 litres in tanks at 8 stations and awaiting regulatory approval for the return of the product.

MRS said it will continue to work with NNPC and NMDPRA, for the evacuation of the contaminated product to NNPC, who is the sole supplier of the product.

“We are aware that NNPC has taken necessary steps to reject further imports of this product from Litasco/Duke Oil and/or any other trader, supplying fuels which contain ethanol/methanol into Nigeria.

The allegation reported against the company that MRS imported contaminated products, is therefore mischievous, false and untrue. MRS is not an importer of this contaminated PMS into the country, nor does MRS sell substandard products,” it added.

Recall Nairametrics reported that Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed that the reason for the fuel scarcity in some states in the country is due to the limited methanol quantities above Nigerian specifications discovered in the supply chain, adding that the impacted products have been isolated and withdrawn from the market.