The Federal Government has disclosed that the reason for the fuel scarcity in some states in the country is due to the limited methanol quantities above Nigerian specifications discovered in the supply chain.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Tuesday evening.

The Authority added that the impacted products have been isolated and withdrawn from the market.

What the NMDPRA is saying about the adulterated product

The NMDPRA stated that Methanol is a regular additive in petrol and is usually blended in acceptable quantity. It said this was caused by methanol quantitates above Nigeria’s specification discovered in the supply chain.

“To ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted products has been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit,” it said.

They also added that their technical team in conjunction with NNPC will continue monitoring the situation and ensure petroleum products are adequately supplied.

“The source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the authority and NNPC ltd,” it added.

The statement disclosed that NNPC has intensified efforts towards increasing the supply of petrol in the market in order to bridge supply gaps.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) blamed the shortage of supply on issues surrounding the presence of bad and contaminated fuel in the market as well as undersupply from the NNPC.

Investigations by Nairametrics showed that some petrol stations were locked while a number of them that were opened for business, had long queues of motorists waiting to buy fuel, both on the island and mainland parts of Lagos.