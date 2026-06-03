Dangote Refinery plans to add 700,000 barrels per day of refining capacity by 2028, strengthening its position in the global jet fuel market as rising exports, growing output, and supply disruptions create new opportunities for non-Gulf fuel producers worldwide.

Dangote Refinery plans to add 700,000 barrels per day of refining capacity by 2028, strengthening its position in the global jet fuel market as rising exports, growing output, and supply disruptions create new opportunities for non-Gulf fuel producers worldwide.

This is according to its Chief Executive Officer, David Bird, who spoke at the S&P Global Energy Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in London.

Bird said the refinery currently has a significant surplus of jet fuel production and is well-positioned to supply international markets, particularly at a time when global fuel trade flows have been disrupted by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to him, demand for aviation fuel across Africa remains relatively low compared to other regions, creating export opportunities for the refinery.

What the Bird is saying

Bird said the refinery has established itself as a reliable supplier capable of competing in global markets.

“We’re very grateful to be seen as a reliable, high-quality and dependable supplier able to land our product competitively all over the world,” Bird said as quoted by Reuters.

“We will bring 700,000 barrels per day of fully complex refining capacity on stream by the end of 2028,” Bird disclosed while outlining the company’s expansion plans.

He added that long-lead items have been purchased and the company is in the process of awarding construction contracts.

The comments come as global refiners outside the Gulf region benefit from supply disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran and concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

More Insights

The Dangote Refinery is pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy aimed at significantly increasing its refining capacity over the next few years.

The refinery currently has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, making it Africa’s largest refinery.

The planned expansion will add 700,000 barrels per day of refining capacity by the end of 2028.

According to Bird, the group could eventually increase total refining capacity to 2.1 million barrels per day.

The company is also considering the development of an additional refinery in East Africa as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Bird noted that the expansion would strengthen the group’s position in global crude oil and refined products markets while increasing Africa’s refining capacity.

Why this matters

The refinery’s growing role in global fuel markets comes at a time when supply chains are being reshaped by geopolitical tensions and energy security concerns.

Jet fuel has been among the petroleum products most affected by disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz.

Refineries located outside the Gulf region have gained opportunities to capture additional market share in international fuel markets.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in May that Dangote Refinery emerged as the world’s largest exporter of jet fuel in April 2026, driven by rising production levels and disruptions in global fuel trade flows.

The refinery’s expansion plans and growing export footprint are expected to further strengthen its role as a key supplier of aviation fuel and other refined petroleum products to regional and global markets.