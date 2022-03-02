The Federal Government has announced that the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine is set to begin on Wednesday, 2nd March 2022.

This was disclosed in a meeting between the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and members of the House of Reps led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

This comes after the Romanian and Hungarian governments granted visa-free access to Nigerian nationals and students stranded at the Ukrainian border.

What NIDCOM is saying

NIDCOM revealed in a social media statement that the Minister said, “FG to evacuate Nigerians in #Ukraine from Wednesday 2nd of March 2022.”

It added that the “Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE, Geoffrey Onyeama made this known when the Speaker of the House of Reps Right Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and other honourable members met with the Minister and NiDCOM team”

Recall Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government announced that indigenous Nigerian airlines, Air Peace and Max Air will this week, commence the evacuation of Nigerians who have safely crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.