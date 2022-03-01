The Federal Government has announced that indigenous Nigerian airlines, Air Peace and Max Air will this week, commence the evacuation of Nigerians who have safely crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.

This was disclosed by Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and released in a statement by media aide to the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi.

He stated that all those who are able to make their way out of Ukraine would be evacuated.

What the FG is saying about evacuation of Nigerians

The Minister in an interview said that evacuation flights to Nigeria is expected to commence from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries this week, via Air Peace and Max Air.

Quoting the minister Ogunlesi said that “there are about 5,600 Nigerian students in Ukraine, and a total of around 8,000 Nigerians in all.

“There are currently ~1,000 Nigerians who have now crossed into Romania from Ukraine. They will be airlifted in the coming days. (People also crossing successfully into Poland & Hungary, and around 150 in Sumy, Ukraine, for whom Russia is closest border).

“Nigerian government will arrange chartered flights from Air Peace and Max Air from countries around Ukraine in the coming days.”

The Presidential spokesman also noted that not all the Nigerians in Ukraine may want to leave or be evacuated, citing that the FG is saying all those who want to, and are able to make their way out, to a neighbouring country (Ukraine airspace is currently closed to commercial flights), will be evacuated.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that the Nigerian Government announced that its embassies across Eastern Europe have started receiving Nigerians from Ukraine following the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.

The Foreign ministry stated that in the last 24 hours, officials of the Nigerian Embassy have received 130 Nigerians safely at Bucharest, Romania where they have been provided accommodation and will be documented.

The ministry stated that in Warsaw, Poland, they have received 52 Nigerians and 23 Nigerians are being processed at the Polish Government Reception Point, and at Hala Kijowska, Milny 90, 37-552 Milny, which they say is near the border of Korczowa-Krakowiec.