Champion Breweries Plc has released its FY 2021 results which revealed 520% growth in post-tax profit, from N159 million in the corresponding period of 2020 to N984 million in the current period.

Despite the inflation, Champion Breweries Plc was able to record ground-breaking sales. Hence, the fourth most capitalized brewery has benefitted from the persistent increase in the prices of commodities and services during the period.

More details soon…