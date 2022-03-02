Nigeria Exchange Group Plc has released its FY 2021 results revealing a profit of N2.25 billion, representing a 22% growth Y-o-Y, as revenue hits N5.78 billion.

Despite higher inflation, investors found the Nigerian stock market attractive to hedge against back-to-back increases in inflation. Hence the financial services company was able to benefit from investors’ interest in shares of quoted companies.

Also, real interest rate on investments has been negative as rates continue to be below inflation.

More details soon…