The Nigerian Government has announced that it will evacuate Nigerian nationals and students residing in Ukraine.

This was announced in a statement on Thursday by the Nigerian House of Representatives.

This is coming after the Nigerian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, urged Nigerian nationals living in the country to “remain calm but very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.”

The House of Reps says it has offered to shoulder immediate evacuation of Nigerians, students in Ukraine back to Nigeria.

It added that the House Leader and the Committee on the Ministry of Foreign affairs are expected to fly to Ukraine on Friday.

What you should know

The Nigerian embassy in Ukraine also urged Nigerian students who wish to relocate due to the ongoing crisis with Russia to seek proper clearance and a guarantee from their respective institutions.

In case of students seeking such temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee form from the respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter,” it added.

This is a developing story…