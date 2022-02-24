The Federal Government has urged Nigerian nationals living in Ukraine to remain calm but very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Nigerian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine on Thursday.

The embassy also urged Nigerian students who wish to relocate due to the ongoing crisis with Russia to seek proper clearance and a guarantee from their respective institutions.

What the embassy is saying

The embassy acknowledged the State of Emergency and martial law that has been declared on the entire territory of Ukraine, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions by the Government of Ukraine, effective from midnight of February 23, 2022, for a period of 30 days.

It stated, “In view of this development, the embassy urges Nigerian nationals in Ukraine to remain calm but very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.”

It added that any national that wants to temporarily relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangements should ensure they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

“In case of students seeking such temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee form from the respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter,” it added.

It added that for those who wish to remain in the country that the embassy remains open for its consular duties and its responsibilities at all times.