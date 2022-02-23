Oando Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Adeola Ogunsemi as the Executive Director following the resignation of Mr. Olufemi Adeyemo.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with The Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Ayotola Jagun.

The resignation of Mr. Adeyemo takes effect from February 18, 2022.

What you should know about Adeola Ogunsemi

Before his appointment, Mr. Adeola Ogunsemi has been the Chief Financial Officer of Oando’s upstream division, Oando Energy Resources, since January 01, 2012.

Prior to that, he was the Financial Controller of Oando Exploration & Production Limited having joined the Oando Group on March 01, 2009. He has over 25 years of experience in Accounting and Finance, 20 of which has been spent in the Oil and Gas industry.

Before he joined Oando, he worked for BP America for five years, Northern Illinois Gas in Chicago, USA, for four years, where he rose to become the Head of Disbursement. He also worked for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and Midas International in Illinois, USA in accounting and treasury roles.

He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Strategic Management from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2003 and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from DePaul University in Chicago in 2000.

He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Nigeria.