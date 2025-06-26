Oando, one of Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions providers, has ended the first quarter of the year on a high with the publication of N933 billion revenue in its Q1 2025 unaudited results.

This performance comes in the wake of its recent release of its 2024 FY Audited Financial Statement, where it reported a 44% year-on-year revenue increase to N4.1 trillion compared to N2.9 trillion in FY 2023 and a 267% increase in Profit-After-Tax to N220 billion.

Oando, like a few indigenous oil and gas companies in Nigeria, which keyed into the International Oil Companies (IOCs) divestment of onshore assets, has begun reaping the gains of its acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from the Italian oil giant, Eni.

An analysis of Oando’s financials shows that the company’s turnover grew by 2% year-on-year to N933 billion in Q1 2025 compared to N915 billion in Q1 2024. Additionally, the company posted a 172% increase of N85 billion in Gross Profit in Q1 2025 compared to N31 billion in Q1 2024, reflecting stronger E & P margins. In its upstream business, crude oil production rose 132% to 11,369 bopd, gas volumes grew by 56% to 25,185 boepd, and NGL production increased 30% to 1,040 bpd.

The company recorded zero lost-time injuries (LTIs) and 12.3 million LTI-free hours, underscoring continued HSE excellence. In addition, the company achieved average daily production of 37,595 boepd (within guidance), up 72% year-on-year, driven by the full consolidation of NAOC assets and well reactivations. The company was awarded operatorship of Block KON 13 in Angola, marking its strategic entry into the Kwanza Basin, Angola, and expanding Oando’s African upstream footprint.

Speaking on the Q1, 2025 financial results, Wale Tinubu CON, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC remarks “Q1 2025 marked a strong start to the year for us, with a 72% year-on-year increase in production volumes as a result of the successful integration of the NAOC assets into our portfolio, improved asset reliability and the reactivation of shut-in wells, reflecting early wins from our focus on operational efficiency and disciplined execution.

Beyond Nigeria, we have expanded our regional presence with our entry into Angola’s Kwanza Basin, marking a major milestone in scaling our upstream footprint across Africa. Similarly, being named preferred bidder for the Guaracara Refinery in Trinidad and Tobago demonstrates the strength of our integrated business model, our growing role in the Afro-Caribbean landscape, and a reflection of our evolution into a more geographically diversified energy company.”

There is evidence of a trend in the upward financial trajectory in the industry, as Seplat recorded revenues of N1.228 trillion, a 350% increase. Similarly, Aradel reported revenues of N199.9 billion, up 97.6%, and Profit after Tax of N34.2 billion, up 55.3%.

In its downstream trading business, Oando Trading reported six (6) crude oil cargos (5.96 MMbbl) traded in Q1 2025, up from four (4) cargos (4.86 MMbbl) in Q1 2024, driven by stronger offtake execution.

In its renewable energy business, Oando Clean Energy (OCEL) recorded 53,941 EV rides in Q1 2025 and 42,779 kg of CO₂ emissions averted through two (2) operational e-buses under the electric mobility programme operating in Lagos. It also successfully published Nigeria’s National Wind Resource Capacity Report, identifying state-level wind potential across the country.

Speaking on the outlook for 2025, Wale Tinubu CON, commented, “Following a transformative 2024, our priority is to maximize the value of our expanded upstream portfolio through targeted infrastructure upgrades, rig-less well interventions and an extensive drilling programme in the second half of the year. These activities are now enabled by the working capital we have secured, giving us financial flexibility to accelerate execution. We are also taking decisive action to restructure our balance sheet towards restoring financial resilience.”

Oando is targeting a full-year production of 30–40 kboepd, maintained, driven by a balanced capital programme of three (3) new wells, nine (9) workovers, and six (6) rig-less interventions. The company is also projecting capex of $250–270 million focused on drilling, infrastructure, and ESG projects, with a 20% cost reduction goal. The company has set a trading guidance for its Trading subsidiary of 25 – 35 MMbbl crude oil; 750,000 – 1,000,000 MT refined products. For its renewable energy arm, Oando targets the deployment of 50 electric buses and the progress of its solar PV module assembly plant toward Final Investment Decision (FID).

These plans are strengthened by the company’s recent announcement of the successful upsizing of its reserve-based lending (“RBL2”) facility to $375 million. This critical financing will significantly improve the Company’s ability to achieve its production target of 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 1.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of gas per day by the end of 2029.

These Q1 2025 results reinforce the growing momentum among indigenous operators in Nigeria’s upstream sector, who are beginning to demonstrate operational efficiency and financial resilience following recent asset acquisitions. With a 2% rise in revenue, a remarkable 172% surge in gross profit to N85 billion, and a 72% increase in average daily production, all within guidance, Oando’s performance signals not just the viability of the transition from IOC to indigenous ownership, but also the increasing capacity of local players to deliver value and drive long-term growth in Nigeria’s energy landscape.