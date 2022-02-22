With the increasing awareness about the unique digital assets called NFTs, the timing for the creation of the Alkebulan Tribe pieces is spot on. The Alekbulan Tribe is a comic and gaming NFT project with a collection of 6000 unique artworks telling the story of Africa’s tradition, folklore, warriors, royalty and gods to the world.

The team of creators comprises amazing digital artists and animators, developers, tech creatives, and entrepreneurs. Their sole mission being; to unite Africa’s rich history with technology using comic books, games, and NFTs.

Some members of the team of creators include; Creative Director at Comic Republic, Tobe Max Ezeogu, Co-Founders of the decentralized social media growth-boosting platform WEWEtube, Justice Eneje & Emmanuel Adoga, Marvelous Ayodele, Scott C. Eneje, Micheal Eneje, & Joshua Seyi Lore.

Owning pieces of the AlkebulanTribe NFT collection entitles each holder to be a shareholder in their character’s skin variation. Holders of the Alkebulan Tribe NFT also get access to the Tribe’s sandbox facility on the metaverse.

For more information about the Alkebulan Tribe visit https://alkebulantribe.io/

Or follow the Alkebulan Tribe on Instagram @thealkebulantribe and Twitter @alkebulantribe

An NFT is a unique digital token in an original and non-interchangeable digital asset record stored on the blockchain network. The ownership of the NFT token is attributed to the crypto address where the token is located, and data such as price, transaction history, and ownership are forever stored and accessible on the blockchain network.