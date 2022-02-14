The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 29 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,063.28 points, to reflect a decline of 0.29% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.18%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N74.91 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 14th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.36 trillion from N25.44 trillion in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed flat as NCR led 23 gainers, and 23 losers topped by JAPAULGOLD at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,346.84 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NCR up +10.00% to close at N3.63

LEARNAFRI up +10.00% to close at N1.65

GUINNESS up +10.00% to close at N66.55

UPL up +9.81% to close at N2.91

ACADEMY up +9.56% to close at N1.49

NGX Top ASI losers

JAPAULGOLD down – 7.69% to close at N0.36

COURTVILLE down – 7.27% to close at N0.51

CUSTODIAN down – 5.70% to close at N7.45

NGXGROUP down – 5.66% to close at N25.00

NPFMCRFBNK down – 5.45% to close at N2.08

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 35,821,370

ACCESS – 33,854,448

TRANSCORP – 32,876,738

STERLING – 24,507,013

GTCO – 23,180,459

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – 1,672,457,260.70

AIRTELAFRI – 647,043,215.20

GTCO – 613,440,229.60

ZENITHBANK – 532,003,843.10

ACCESS – 353,716,830.70

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being flat as 23 gainers equal 23 losers.