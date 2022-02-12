President Muhammadu Buhari, in a shake-up in Aso villa, has approved the appointment of a former federal lawmaker, Muhammad Sani Zorro, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.

The president has also at the instance of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, approved the immediate redeployment of 3 political appointees in her office to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on his official Twitter account, on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Shehu said the redeployed aides include; Dr. Mohammed Abdulrahman, who was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady; Hadi Uba, who was Special Assistant to the President on Administration; and Wole Aboderin, who was Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations.

According to the statement, the president also approved the disengagement of Zainab Kazeem, the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady, with immediate effect, i.e. February 11, 2022.

What the Presidential media aide is saying

The statement from Garba Shehu, partly reads, ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Muhammadu Sani Zorro, journalist, politician and former lawmaker as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.

‘’At the insistence of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the president also approved the immediate redeployment of three of the political appointees in her office to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies.

“Those affected by the redeployment are: Dr. Mohammed Abdulrahman, who was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady; Hadi Uba, who was Special Assistant to the President on Administration; and Wole Aboderin, who was Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations.

“Also approved with effect from February 11, is the disengagement of Zainab Kazeem, the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady.’’

What you should know

Sani Zorro, a famous journalist, was at various times the President of Nigeria Union of Journalists, West African Journalists Association and the Federation of African Journalists.

He brings to the new job decades of experience in media practice, publishing, and unionist leadership.

He was in the House of Representatives, where he chaired the committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Refugees and Initiatives in the North-East.