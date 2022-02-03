The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged unfair recruitment process into the National Social Investment Trust Fund (NSITF) by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

This follows a motion by Representative Ismail Tijani, alleging undue favouritism for persons from one particular part of the country into the agency.

The House in its resolution mandated its Committees on Federal Character; Labour, Employment and Productivity; Public Service and Persons Living with Disabilities to “investigate the alleged lop-sidedness in the ongoing recruitment into these agencies.

The joint committee was given 4 weeks to report back to the house with the recommendation of appropriate sanctions to anyone found culpable of undue favouritism, and for further legislative action.

What the House of Reps member is saying in the motion

Tijani’s motion reads, “The House notes that the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is currently recruiting for positions at the management level.

“Concerned that only people from one particular part of the country are being recruited in the current exercise, which negates the principles of Federal Character

“Aware that the Minister of Labour and Productivity has been embroiled in a battle to control Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including the NSITF, and had been summoned by the National Assembly for the alleged misdemeanour in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

“Also aware that the summons was based on allegations of employment irregularities, impunity, and anomalies indicating gross abuse of office.

“Worried that the current recruitment process at the NSITF, which is alleged to be biased could negatively affect the promotion of hardworking staff of the organisation.”

The federal lawmaker said that the House is worried that the Minister’s alleged reign of impunity across the ministries and agencies under his supervision has continued unabated despite engagements and interventions by the National assembly.

He stated that the parliament is disturbed that the alleged undue favouritism in the ongoing recruitment exercise at the NSITF could prevent the country from deriving the maximum benefits from the MDAs.

What you should know

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has been at loggerhead with the House of Representatives over the running of some agencies under his ministry.

Recall that in July 2020, during an appearance before an investigative hearing of the House of Representatives to defend an alleged illegal sacking of the Managing Director, Executive Directives and some other management staff if NSITF, accused the suspended management of the agency of misappropriating N48 billion.