The House of Representatives has extended invitations to the Chief Executive Officers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd and the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) to discuss the oversight of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and concessions dating back to 1999.

The joint Committee on Public Assets and Special Duties of the House of Representatives has called upon the CEOs for a probing session on PPPs and concessions, to be held in Abuja.

The summons also includes officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Ministry of Agriculture, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and others.

Additionally, executives from the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) have been called to attend.

Reason for the invite

Representative Ademorin Kuye, who is leading the investigative hearing, mentioned that the necessity for this inquiry stems from the imperative to closely examine the outcomes of PPP projects and concession agreements.

He further noted that these partnerships and agreements have played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape since 1999.

He said,

“PPPs initiatives and concession agreements were envisioned as beacons of innovation and efficiency, adding that it was aimed at propelling Nigeria to new heights of development for global competitiveness.

”It is our responsibility and mandate, to ascertain the extent to which they have honoured their promises, followed due process, laid down terms of operation and chart a course for their optimization. We are not here to cast aspersions but to foster a climate of improvement.”

He explained that the investigation would encompass a wide range of sectors affected by these public-private partnerships, including transport centres, power generation facilities, the oil and gas industry, aviation, agriculture, and more.