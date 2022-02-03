Remember late last year when Davido pulled a stunt by raising N200 million Naira from his fans and friends for his then approaching 29th birthday celebration?

Remember that he used the leading Digital Bank, ALAT by WEMA to mobilize the funds which he eventually donated to orphanages?

Remember how, shortly after, he was signed on as a Brand Ambassador by Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading digitally driven financial institution?

That was a perfect example of a fitting Brand Ambassadorship.

Essentially, a Brand’s Ambassador is a spokesperson and representative for the brand. Therefore, he or she must embody the brand beyond mere name association and align with the personality of the brand. This is where the ALAT by Wema relationship with Davido is a perfect match made of two brands fitting each other like a hand to glove.

A perfect embodiment of the Nigerian Youth

ALAT (acronym for Aspirational, Limitless, Audacious and Timeless) and Davido are a perfect personification of the Aspirational Nigerian youths who are daily rising above the Limitations to their Audacious dreams of creating Timeless legacies.

Best of both worlds

Like Davido, ALAT is a pacesetter and leader in its own space. ALAT by Wema is Africa’s first fully Digital Bank, and Davido is undoubtedly one of Africa’s leading musical icons of contemporary times.

Trend Setters

ALAT offers a 360 digital banking experience that is simple, reliable, and convenient with bespoke solutions that support lifestyle choices, business demands and recreational endeavours. Same way Davido sets the trends in afro-beat and hip-hop culture for his millions of fans and followers across the world.

Favourites of the Youth

Since its inception, ALAT has become the bank of choice for young Nigerians and entrepreneurs who see no barriers limiting their aspirations and are everyday leveraging the opportunities presented by the Digital Bank to pursue their audacious dreams of creating timeless legacies while living life to the fullest like Davido.

Winning DNA

Though of privileged background, Davido has worked hard to attain his current status. The 29-year-old has won over 50 awards and earned over 80 nominations in a decade of his career. ALAT by Wema equally boasts of scores of Awards locally and internationally since it became operational in 2016.

Enabler of Dreams

The fundamental essence of the Wema Bank brand and by extension, ALAT is to enable lives and lifestyles. Likewise, Davido is an enabler and supporter of dreams and aspirations. His consistency in supporting rising music stars and philanthropy are hallmarks of this large-heartedness as evidenced by the N250 million committed to orphanages in December, among other instances.

Timeless Excellence

A critical analysis will show that some of Davido’s core attributes including his authenticity, musical talents, connection with the grassroots (relatability) and entrepreneurial spirit combine to make his Art timeless. These qualities align with that of Wema Bank, a 77-year-old institution that consistently reinvents itself just like the mythical phoenix and today is fast becoming the dominant innovation-driven financial institution loved mostly by the youth.

Brand ambassadorship has always been a crucial part of marketing. Both Wema Bank and Davido will do big things in uplifting each other, and by extension, uplifting millions of Aspirational Nigerian youths above the Limitations of their Audacious dreams of creating Timeless legacies, whatever they do.