The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 85 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,329.80 points, to reflect a growth of 0.85% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.80%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N215.08 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 3rd February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.50 trillion from N25.29 trillion in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as OANDO led 23 gainers, and 19 Losers topped by PHARMDEKO at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,613.36 base points since the start of the year.

NGX ASI Top gainers

OANDO up +10.00% to close at N5.17

ACADEMY up +9.73% to close at N1.24

SCOA up +9.62% to close at N1.14

LASACO up +8.00% to close at N1.08

RTBRISCOE up +7.69% to close at N0.28

NGX ASI Top losers

PHARMDEKO down – 10.00% to close at N1.98

CHAMPION down – 8.70% to close at N2.10

IKEJAHOTEL down – 6.99% to close at N1.33

UNITY down – 3.77% to close at N0.51

MBENEFIT down – 3.70% to close at N0.26

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 55,939,527 units

FBNH – 27,952,312 units

GTCO – 21,295,261 units

TRANSCORP – 20,440,099 units

OANDO – 18,361,598 units

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N584,955,705.50

NGXGROUP – N397,732,790.30

ZENITHBANK – N337,102,809.95

NB – N320,257,687.40

FBNH – N318,015,746.50

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 23 gainers surpassed 19 losers.