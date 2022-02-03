The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says that it has concluded plans to adopt additional USSD code to be used by examination candidates besides the 55019 code that has been in operation since 2018 for registration and other essential services offered by the board.

This is seen as part of the measures by the examination body for a hitch-free 2022 UTME/DE and to ensure that there is no congestion during the registration exercise when a lot of candidates would be sending their requests through 55019 for registration and examination.

This disclosure is contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin recently released by its Director of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin, and can be seen on its website.

What JAMB is saying

The statement from JAMB partly reads, ‘’As part of the intensive preparations for a hitch-free 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is putting finishing touches to all arrangements for the institution of an additional Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code to be used by candidates.

‘’The 55019 code is used to create profiles for registration by candidates who are required to send their National Identification Number (NIN) via the code for their details to be pulled from the NIMC database before proceeding to a certified centre for their biometric capturing.

‘’To ensure that there is no congestion during registration when many candidates would be sending their requests via 55019 for the 2022/23 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) Registration and Examination, the Board has concluded arrangements to have an alternative code with a similar function for the benefit of candidates should they encounter any unexpected challenge with the other code.’’

Why this matters

JAMB has used the 55019 code exclusively since 2018 for the UTME registration and examination exercises successfully.

The planned introduction of another USSD code is to help the examination board align its service delivery with global best practices as well as a desire to eliminating any hurdle that could ever be encountered by candidates in a bid to create their profiles.

This would ensure that candidates get value for money spent as well as the quality service they deserve.