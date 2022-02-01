At the end of yesterday’s trading session, Presco Plc share price appreciated by 9.97% to close at N96.55 per share, taking the market capitalization from N87.80 billion to N96.55 billion.

Presco Plc recorded a gain in share prices which can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiment which triggered buy-interests in the shares of the company supporting a gain of N8.75 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

Stock performance summary

The shares of Presco Plc have gained 9.97% from year-to-date, starting the year at N87.80 and currently traded at N96.55. The company’s shares are currently trading at its 52-week high of N96.55 per share. However, the shares of the company have returned about 39.93% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N69.00 per share.

During yesterday’s trading hours, 2,119,085 ordinary shares of Presco Plc worth about N203.06 million, were exchanged in 218 executed deals.

In comparison, the shares of Okomu Plc closed flat at N142.00 at the end of today’s trading session.

What you should know

Presco Plc has reported a revenue growth of 97.68% in FY 2021, from N23.89 billion in the corresponding period of 2020 to N47.23 billion. Similarly, Net profit appreciated significantly by over 250% Y-o-Y, from N5.26 billion in 2020 to N18.87 billion in the current period.

At the end of yesterday’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 0.91% from the previous trading day, to close at 46,624.67 index points and N25.12 trillion respectively.