The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic from Yaba in order to continue with construction works on the first phase of the Red Line covering Oyingbo to Agbado.

The diversion which is in furtherance of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project, will begin from Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to February 16, 2022.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, where he asserted that the 2-week-long site activity will necessitate a diversion to protect road users during the installation of Precast Beams.

Diversion routes

Oladeinde said that motorists heading to Muritala Mohammed Way from Western Avenue will be diverted to Empire Road at Jibowu while traffic inbound Yaba will be diverted to Empire Road for access to Western Avenue.

He added that motorists on Herbert Macaulay will be able to connect Empire Road to access Western Avenue for their desired destinations.

The Commissioner assured that the site will be cordoned off for the safety of the citizenry, noting that emergency vehicles will be on ground to tow faulty vehicles along the axis.

He also revealed that signage will be placed on the access roads while the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will also be on ground to manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences.

Oladeinde reiterated the commitment of the present administration to the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-Modal Transportation System of the State Government which will enhance the socio-economic development of the citizens.

What you should know

Recall that in November, 2021, the Lagos State Government announced the diversion of traffic at Apapa road in Oyingbo part of the state for a period of 2 months in continuation of the ongoing Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Redline Project Phase 1.

The 37 kilometre Red Line rail project which was flagged off by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in April 2021, is expected to be fully operational in the last quarter of 2022 and will have 8 train stations from Agbado to Oyingbo.

The Red Line is part of the state government’s vision of an integrated multimodal transportation system contained in the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), developed by LAMATA, which aims ultimately to birth a world-class transportation network that will support the state’s profile, as the economic capital of Nigeria and Africa.