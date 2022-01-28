Apple’s 2021 fourth-quarter financial report has shown that the total net sales reported hit N124 billion, up 11% from the 111 billion the same period last year in the face of supply chain bottlenecks and chips shortage.

iPhone saw massive patronage at $71 billion in fourth-quarter 2021 against $65 billion same quarter the previous year, while Mac and iPad sales totalled $10 billion and $7 billion respectively from the $8.6 billion and N8.4 billion respectively same period last year.

This shows that more people continued to show interest in the company’s product than they did in 2020.

The growth could also be attributed to the late-September release of the iPhone 13 line causing sales to spike a 9% year on year increase from $65.6 billion.

While other Wearables, Home and Accessories also saw an increase from $12 billion to N14.7 billion last year, only services went down to reach $19.5 billion, a significant decline from 15.8 billion last year.

America tops the list in terms of region, as the highest spender of Apple products at $51 billion in 2021 followed by Europe, China and Japan at respective $29 billion, $25 billion and $7 billion while the rest of the Asia Pacific saw a $9.8 billion during the period.

Tim Cook, the CEO said in the financial report, “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever. We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important.”

What you should know

Counterpoint Research put the company at the top of the market share list for the world’s largest smartphone market, as companies like Vivo, Oppo, Honor and Xiaomi followed in that respective order.