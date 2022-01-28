The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the state government has selected 3 companies for the final stage in the contract award process for the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

He also said that the selection process for the project, which will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), will be completed by March this year.

The project is running behind schedule as the governor had earlier said that the project will take off by the end of 2021.

This was made known by Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking during an interview on a Channels Television programme; Sunrise Daily, as he was trying to highlight efforts by his administration to tackle the traffic gridlock and improve infrastructure across the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that the fourth mainland bridge is a huge project, said 3 companies had been shortlisted for the final stage of the process from an initial list of 30 companies.

What the Lagos State Governor is saying

Sanwo-Olu, during the interview, said, “I also addressed the Fourth Mainland Bridge which is a big project we want to deliver under Public-Private Partnership (PPP). From about 30 companies that expressed interest, we are now at the final stage with three shortlisted companies and I am hoping by March we should have completed the process.

‘’I want to say our administration is doing well, even if I do say so myself and our people can also testify to the progress we are making across board.

‘’I made a promise to serve Lagosians diligently and I intend to continue to do that with all the vigour and energy in me.’’

What you should know about 4th Mainland Bridge

Recall that in August 2020, the Lagos State Government shortlisted 6 companies for the design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

This followed the government’s issuance of a Request for Qualification (RFQ) in February this year. The 6 companies were said to have completed the technical and financial capacity requirements.

The Lagos State Government had earlier said that the preferred bidder for the fourth mainland bridge will be known by December 2021. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier revealed that the foundation for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge would be laid before the end of the year 2021.

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a 37.4km freeway subdivided into three sections namely Island Section, Lagoon Section and Mainland Section. It will commence from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout in Lekki through Ajah and Langbasa areas, crossing the Ado Badore Road before arriving at the Lagoon shoreline.

