The Lagos State Government has announced diversion of traffic at Ilupeju and Fagba Level Crossings for asphalt laying in continuation of the Lagos–Ibadan section of the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project.

The Ilupeju traffic will be diverted from 9:00 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021, to 5:00 am on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Also, Fagba Traffic will be diverted between the same hours on Saturday, July 17 till Sunday, July 18, 2021.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who assured that alternative routes have been suggested for road users during the asphalt laying period.

What the Lagos State Transportation Commissioner is saying about alternative routes

Oladeinde explained that motorists plying the Fagba axis will be diverted to Toyin Crossing and Ashade Underpass to access their desired destinations.

For the Ilupeju diversion, he advised motorists heading towards Ilupeju from Bolade to make use of the Oshodi-Oke interchange at Olupese and descend to the right side of the road to connect Town Planning Way for access to their various destinations.

Oladeinde said, “Road users wanting to access Ilupeju from Mushin should go through Vono Road to link Tinubu/Olateju Streets to connect Ikorodu Road through Ogunmokun toll gate, Ladipo Street to link Oshodi-Oke or Moshalashi to Empire, which will lead them to Jibowu to connect their destinations”.

“Motorists moving towards Agege-Motor-Road from Ilupeju will be diverted to Town Planning Way to link Jibowu/Empire axis through Ikorodu Road to access Agege Motor Road. Motorists can also utilise Oshodi-Oke to Bolade (Arena Market Area) to link Agege Motor Road as another alternative.’’

The Commissioner emphasised that the asphalt laying was scheduled for the period to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks, urging road users to comply with the traffic directions put in place to minimise inconvenience in movement.

He appealed to the Lagosians to support the government’s efforts to achieve a seamless multi-modal transport system adding that the project will meet the transportation needs of the huge population of commuters.

