The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic flow at Brewery and Ijora Level Crossings for the construction of railway modernization project from Sunday, July 4 to August 1.

The construction is in line with the Nigerian railway modernization project, Lagos-Ibadan section, with an extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Lagos.

What the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation is saying

Oladeinde revealed that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd. would commence asphalt and drainage works on the first lane from July 4 to July 18 and then afterwards, proceed to the second lane from July 1 to August. 1.

He said, “A counter flow will be created on the lane that is free when rehabilitation works is ongoing on the other to enable motorists ply the route and reach their various destinations without much difficulty. We urge road users to comply with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to minimise inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction lasts.’’

He said the Lagos state government had appealed to residents especially motorists to cooperate fully with the interventions made available to ease traffic flow adding that the project was aimed at achieving a seamless Multi-Modal Transport System that would provide viable options for movement and subsequently meet the transportation needs of a larger population.

What you should know