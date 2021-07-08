The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic flow at Jibowu and Anifowose level crossing for construction works with effect from Friday, July 5, 2021 to Saturday, July 10, 2021.

The ongoing construction works on that axis is in continuation of the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section), which extends to Lagos Port at Apapa.

This disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who stated that traffic on Anifowose Level Crossing will also be diverted from Saturday, July 10 to Sunday, July 11, 2021, between 9:00 pm and 5:00, am on both days, to allow contractors lay asphalt on the level crossings.

He said that motorists plying Jibowu level Crossing would be diverted to Ilupeju, Ogunmokun and Yaba Level Crossing to ease the traffic flow along the corridor, assuring that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will deploy officers to manage the flow of traffic in the axis.

The Commissioner, therefore, urged all road users to ply the suggested traffic directions to minimise inconvenience in movement, noting that the closure was necessary to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

While appealing to residents and road users, especially motorists plying the corridors, to cooperate with the State Government, Oladeinde said the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multimodal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of citizens.

It can be recalled that a few days ago, the Lagos State Government announced the diversion of traffic flow at Brewery and Ijora Level Crossings for the construction of railway modernization project from Sunday, July 4 to August 1.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, revealed that the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd. would commence asphalt and drainage works on the first lane from July 4 to July 18 and then afterwards, proceed to the second lane from July 1 to August. 1.