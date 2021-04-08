Lagos to close road in Ikeja for 15 months due to Ikeja Overpass project

The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of the traffic on Adegbola Street, Ikeja from Sunday, April 11, 2021, for a period of 15 months.

The road closure is in readiness for the construction of the Ikeja Overpass for the Red Line Project of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit.

According to tweet posts from the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on his official Twitter handle, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Tuesday, April 7, 2021.

Oladeinde explained that the diversion was in line with the need to preserve and protect motorists and other road users against any form of accidents during the stipulated construction duration.

While assuring that an adequate traffic management plan has been put in place for the period of the diversion, the Commissioner disclosed that motorists from computer village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi street to link Oshifila Street to make their way through the rail level crossing to their desired destinations.

Oladeinde also stated that motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will equally be diverted to the Ikeja rail level crossing to connect Balogun Street and connect Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo Way to other locations.

The statement from the Commissioner also added that the traffic advisory board will be placed at Ikeja under the bridge area, Simbiat Abiola Way Junction and Adebola/Balogun Junctions to serve as a guide and reminder for motorists that ply these corridors frequently.

What you should know

The Red line is a 37 km North-South rail route that proposes to run on the same alignment with the Standard Gauge Rail system being constructed by the Federal Government as part of the national rail network.

It is expected to run from Agbado to Marina with 12 proposed stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Meta, Ido, Ebute Ero, and Marina.

The Red Line is a part of the state government’s vision of an integrated multimodal transportation system contained in the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), developed by LAMATA, which aims ultimately to birth a world-class transportation network that will support the state’s profile, as the economic capital of Nigeria and Africa.

The state government had said that it expects the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.