Lagos to close road in Ikeja for 15 months due to Ikeja Overpass project
The road closure is in readiness for the construction of the Ikeja Overpass for the Red Line Project of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit.
The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of the traffic on Adegbola Street, Ikeja from Sunday, April 11, 2021, for a period of 15 months.
According to tweet posts from the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on his official Twitter handle, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Tuesday, April 7, 2021.
Oladeinde explained that the diversion was in line with the need to preserve and protect motorists and other road users against any form of accidents during the stipulated construction duration.
While assuring that an adequate traffic management plan has been put in place for the period of the diversion, the Commissioner disclosed that motorists from computer village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi street to link Oshifila Street to make their way through the rail level crossing to their desired destinations.
Oladeinde also stated that motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will equally be diverted to the Ikeja rail level crossing to connect Balogun Street and connect Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo Way to other locations.
The statement from the Commissioner also added that the traffic advisory board will be placed at Ikeja under the bridge area, Simbiat Abiola Way Junction and Adebola/Balogun Junctions to serve as a guide and reminder for motorists that ply these corridors frequently.
What you should know
- The Red line is a 37 km North-South rail route that proposes to run on the same alignment with the Standard Gauge Rail system being constructed by the Federal Government as part of the national rail network.
- It is expected to run from Agbado to Marina with 12 proposed stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Meta, Ido, Ebute Ero, and Marina.
- The Red Line is a part of the state government’s vision of an integrated multimodal transportation system contained in the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), developed by LAMATA, which aims ultimately to birth a world-class transportation network that will support the state’s profile, as the economic capital of Nigeria and Africa.
- The state government had said that it expects the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.
FG set to commission first Electric-Vehicle charging station, two months after unveiling first EV
NADDC to commission Nigeria’s first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station today.
Nigeria’s First Solar Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Station is set to be commissioned by the Federal Government through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) today, 8th April 2021.
According to a tweet by the Council, the Solar Powered EV Charging Station was set up by NADDC under the Electric Vehicle Pilot Project in Collaboration with Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.
In case you missed it
- The project which is an innovation in the Nigerian automotive industry comes two months after the Federal Government unveiled Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, on the 5th February 2021, through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).
- This innovation is expected to usher in the comprehensive development of the industry by presenting Nigerians with the opportunity to benefit from the gains in renewable and sustainable energy.
Why this matters
With the commissioning of the charging station, Nigeria will join the rest of the world in embracing the recent innovation in energy mobility towards renewable and sustainable energy sources.
This innovation is expected to build on the recent development in the Nigerian automotive sector as the NADDC under the Federal Government moves toward replacing internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, in a bid to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and cut environmental pollution.
DMO reveals what infrastructure Sukuk Fund is financing
The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road in Lagos.
The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road which is a major road connecting Lagos Island to Victoria Island, Falomo and Ikoyi.
The DMO disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening.
“While the Outer Marina Road is a major artery on its own, It will also be instrumental to easing the traffic in Lagos during the repair of Falomo Bridge. Thanks to the SUKUK, we are able to rebuild Nigeria one infrastructure at a time,” it said.
READ: Investors scramble for DMO sovereign sukuk as it records 446% oversubscription
What you should know
The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced last month that it listed its third sovereign Sukuk, N162.557bn 7-year 11.200% AL Ijarah Sovereign Sukuk due 2027, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
