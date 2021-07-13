The stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting losses that decreased the index by –0.65 points. The All-Share Index decreased mildly by -0.0017% closing at 37,857.24 index points.
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.73 trillion down from N19.8 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -5.99%.
- The market breadth closed negative as NCR led 17 Gainers, and 13 Losers topped by IKEJAHOTEL at the end of today’s session.
- The stock market has declined -2,413.48 base points since the start of the year.
NGX ASI top gainers
- NCR up +9.64% to close at N2.73
- WEMABANK up +9.46% to close at N0.81
- FTNCOCOA up +8.33% to close at N0.39
- NPFMCRFBK up +6.88% to close at N1.71
- LASACO up +6.67% to close at N1.60
NGX ASI top losers
- IKEJAHOTEL down -9.09% to close at N1.40
- CUSTODIAN down -6.15% to close at N6.10
- JAPAULGOLD down -5.66% to close at N0.50
- MBENEFIT down -4.76% to close at N0.40
- FBNH down -4.00% to close at N7.20
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend towards the bull as 17 gainers outweigh 13 losers.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
