The stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting losses that decreased the index by –0.65 points. The All-Share Index decreased mildly by -0.0017% closing at 37,857.24 index points.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.73 trillion down from N19.8 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -5.99%.

The market breadth closed negative as NCR led 17 Gainers, and 13 Losers topped by IKEJAHOTEL at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -2,413.48 base points since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

NCR up +9.64% to close at N2.73 WEMABANK up +9.46% to close at N0.81 FTNCOCOA up +8.33% to close at N0.39 NPFMCRFBK up +6.88% to close at N1.71 LASACO up +6.67% to close at N1.60

NGX ASI top losers

IKEJAHOTEL down -9.09% to close at N1.40 CUSTODIAN down -6.15% to close at N6.10 JAPAULGOLD down -5.66% to close at N0.50 MBENEFIT down -4.76% to close at N0.40 FBNH down -4.00% to close at N7.20

Outlook