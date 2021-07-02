Digital currencies are one of the latest phenomena that have taken the world by storm. Even though the first cryptocurrency was invented back in 2009, over time, the world of crypto has built a substantial following, and thanks to the latest bull cycle in the crypto markets today, they have become extremely popular among both accredited institutional investors, retail investors, and also governments around the world.

Even though cryptocurrencies are volatile assets, and we cannot for sure know what the future holds for the crypto market, there are many advantages of investing in crypto. This article will provide an overview of the top reasons why you should add cryptocurrencies to your investment portfolio.

Complete Control Over the Crypto Funds

Cryptocurrencies are designed to provide another alternative to transferring funds online, and a lot of them are decentralized. So, you would have complete control over your funds; what’s more, if you’re investing in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, you will be able to anonymously make BTC payments because that’s one of the features of the cryptocurrency that it is also distributed and it is not impacted by any financial institution and their decisions.

Actually, a lot of cryptocurrencies are known for not being affected by economic factors like fiscal policies, financial crisis, economic unrest, and other events. This means that the crypto assets are really under your control, and you can use them anonymously for crypto transactions. However, they will be influenced by the demand and supply on the crypto market.

Automated Trading Sites

Another reason for investing in crypto is the accessibility of top automated trading sites, which not only simplify the complex trading process but they are also great for beginners in this field. One example of a high-quality automated trading site is the Bitcoin Billionaire.

It utilizes Artificial Intelligence in BTC CFDs trading, and it’s able to provide accurate trading signals for its members. In fact, the platform generates up to 70% in daily earnings. So, the automated trading system makes it very easy for beginners to trade on the site, and you only need few minutes of your day to set up your account. You can register on the site by depositing $250.

Money-Making Potential

This is the main reason why people get into crypto trading and want to obtain specific cryptocurrencies. Virtual currencies are known for their potential to appreciate in value and provide a high return on investment.

One example is Bitcoin which has achieved a market capitalization of over $1 billion, and after its bull cycle that started in 2020, the price of Bitcoin hit $63,000 in April 2021. This bull run was notable for other cryptocurrencies like Etherium that surpassed $1,000.

Negligible Fees

Cryptocurrencies are based on transformative blockchain technology, which is peer-to-peer-based and is highly secure. So, whether you want to make an international payment or you want to receive a crypto transaction, they are negligible fees which are another advantage of using them. It’s also worth mentioning that the total processing time is very short again due to the design of the blockchain network.

Businesses Support

A lot of businesses are jumping on the crypto bandwagon and accept crypto transactions, and they make it easier for crypto owners to use their crypto on a day-to-day basis, so you can choose from a vast number of businesses, both online and offline.

Also, there are non-profit organizations that accept crypto donations, so you can also use your cryptocurrencies for a good cause. But otherwise, there are many famous and small businesses, and the number is constantly growing that accept crypto payments.

For example, you can choose from popular brands like Home Depot, PayPal, Pizza Hut, Tesla, and many other organizations. In conclusion, based on the mass adoption of crypto, you will have even more choices in the future when it comes to purchasing goods and services with your cryptocurrencies.