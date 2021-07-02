The crypto market features a lot of different cryptocurrencies that can easily be obtained by a worldwide audience. For example, you can work as a miner in order to get certain cryptocurrencies or trade on an online trading site in order to sell, buy or exchange crypto.

But, all of the success the crypto market has had today is prompted by the rise of Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency. In this article, we cover all the reasons why Bitcoin is an important digital currency for the crypto market.

The Emergence of Other Altcoins

Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency to ever be developed on the crypto market. Actually, there were attempts to create digital cash before the emergence of Bitcoin; however, the design of the blockchain network, which is the underlying technology of Bitcoin, is the main reason why Bitcoin became a revolutionary and decentralized cryptocurrency.

After Bitcoin was developed in 2009, there were only a handful of crypto supporters that wanted to join the blockchain network and work as miners. But due to the crypto enthusiasts who realized how much potential cryptocurrencies have, many other cryptocurrencies were developed. One example is Litecoin that was developed based on blockchain technology soon after Bitcoin in 2011.

Also, many other cryptocurrencies that followed were developed for a specific purpose; for example, the Civic Coin was created in order to provide AI-powered identity verification. Ethereum is another popular altcoin that was developed with the goal of verifying and recording transactions, as well as the option to create, share, and monetize different applications.

There are also many other popular cryptocurrencies that have specific attributes the differentiate them from others, and today, they’re actually over 4,000 altcoins on the crypto market. So, there are plenty of choices for investors, and this is all possible due to the successful rise of Bitcoin.

Online Trading Platforms

The online exchange platforms were developed in order to reach a consensus regarding the price of Bitcoin, but as the technology became more powerful over time, today, you can choose from hundreds of great trading sites and even automated trading platforms.

Bull Market Phase

The last bull cycle of Bitcoin had a huge effect on the other competitive cryptocurrencies. This happens because the crypto market is still in development, and when there are certain events that affect one cryptocurrency, the impact also translates on others in the market.

The latest Bitcoin’s bull market phase, which started after the halving event in 2020, was one of the most successful ones so far because the price increased by over 100% in less than 12 months. We started off at a price point of $9,000, and it ended with a price of over $20,000. It continued to grow in 2021, and the price climbed past $60,000.

The effect it had on other cryptocurrencies was also noticeable. For example, Litecoin’s price increased by over $1,000. Moreover, there are there were other cryptocurrencies that experienced huge growth during this time or like Ethereum.

Overall, the market demand for cryptocurrencies has expanded significantly, and accredited institutional investors started to invest a large portion of their capital into crypto.

One of the latest examples is the last investment of over $1 billion into BTC by Elon Musk from Tesla. In conclusion, thanks to Bitcoin, there is a thriving crypto market today, and investors can choose from a lot of different virtual currencies.