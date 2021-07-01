The Federal Government has opened up further about the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), adding that he will be charged with 11 charge counts of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

This was disclosed by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in a conference on Thursday with newsmen.

What Lai Mohammed said

“Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country. On Tuesday, Kanu was re-arraigned in court and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021

The Federal Government wishes to commend the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the proscribed IPOB leader in one of the most classic operations of its type in the world.

We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest,” Lai Mohammed stated.

He revealed that for over two years, Nigeria’s security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader, claiming he lived a five-star life across several countries, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes.

The FG failed to disclose further details of his arrest, as Lai Mohammed added that “There have been speculations on how this re-arrest was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed. What we can tell you, once again, is that the re-arrest was made possible by the diligent efforts of our security and intelligence agencies.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this week that the Federal Government announced the arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

At a joint press briefing with heads of the department of security services and the police, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami stated that Kanu would be taken to court to continue with his trial.