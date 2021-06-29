The Federal Government has announced the arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to media reports, he was said to have been apprehended by security agencies and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.

This disclosure was made by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, at a joint press briefing with heads of the department of security services and the police, where he said Kanu would be taken to court to continue with his trial.

Nnamdi Kanu, who has been on the run after jumping bail, was produced before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS),

Mr Kanu, who was brought to the court amidst tight security, arrived at the court at about 1:40 pm.

However, all the entrances to the court have been under lock as the hearing in the matter is ongoing.

What the Attorney General and Minister of Justice is saying

Malami in his statement said, “The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed secessionist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kanu, has been intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian Intelligence and Security Services.

“He has been brought back to Nigeria, in order to continue facing trial after disappearing, while on bail regarding an 11-count charge against him. Recent steps taken by the Federal Government saw to the interception of the fugitive Kanu on Sunday the June 27.

“He was standing trial on charge of felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.”

What you should know

Kanu was granted bail in 2017 by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja but having jumped bail, Nyako, on March 28, 2019, revoked the bail that was granted him on health grounds and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Malami said that upon jumping bail, Kanu had been accused of engaging in subversive activities that included inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against the Nigerian state and institutions.

Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, paramilitary, police and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.