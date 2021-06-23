The Federal Government has announced the official conclusion of the Community and Social Development Project CSDP with over 11 million direct beneficiaries across 29 states and an estimated 25 million indirect beneficiaries.

Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq officially closed the program at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja on Tuesday, stating that the World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) had completed 16,166 micro-projects in 5,664 communities across the country.

“This is a development paradigm that focuses on the needs of the poor and vulnerable and empowering them with development resources to address their peculiar needs.

Using this unique approach, the CSDP has implemented micro projects in poor communities across the 543 Local Government Areas of 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The poor communities are identified specifically through the use of Poverty Maps agreed to by each participating State and FCT,” Sadiya Umar Farouq said.

“The Project has made substantial impact on improving access of the poor and vulnerable to social and natural resources infrastructure across the benefitting communities,” she added.

The Minister also stated that during its 11-year span, the CSDP successfully completed 16,166 micro-projects in 5,664 communities and among 934 vulnerable groups. These micro-projects cut across eight sectors of intervention namely education, health, water, transportation, electrification, socio-economic concerns, environment, and community housing. In addition, 5,764 classrooms, 1,323 health centres, and 4,442 water micro-projects were constructed and/or rehabilitated.

The Minister also said that the total number of beneficiaries of the programme stands at 11 million direct beneficiaries across the 29 states, with an estimated 25 million indirect beneficiaries.

“What we are, therefore, celebrating today is the eminent closure of the CSDP with a clear record of impacting on the poor and vulnerable communities and groups across the country,” she said.