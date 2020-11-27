Business
FG launches cash grant for rural women programme in Ondo
The Federal Government Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme has been launched in Akure, Ondo State.
The Federal Government has taken the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme to Akure, Ondo State. This project will see that over 150,000 nationwide women receive grants of N20,000 each.
The news was announced by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, along with the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunmi Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the Ondo State Government House on Thursday in Akure.
The Minister said that this was part of the administration’s goal to lift 100 million people out of poverty.
“The Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme being flagged off today was introduced this year 2020 by the Ministry as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, including the realisation of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and vulnerable women in Nigeria,” Farouq said.
Governor Akeredolu said the grants would help facilitate female economic empowerment and tackle poverty worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This is a welcome idea, especially as it provides an enabling platform for women empowerment, tackling poverty and resuscitating the economy after a long period of privation engendered by COVID-19 pandemic which continues to ravage the world.
“Ondo State government is highly delighted for the initiative of empowering rural women as a social inclusion and poverty alleviation agenda. This initiative is in consonance with the Ondo State government’s aspiration to lift a sizeable proportion of women out of poverty,” he said.
He also disclosed that women in Ondo had benefitted from welfare schemes of the government, including, Home Grown School Feeding Programme, which engaged 1490 women out of 1506 as Cooks in Ondo public primary schools; the Public Workfare empowered 2,930 women, who received a stipend of N7,500 monthly; Special Grant Transfers; and State Conditional Transfer, amongst others.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that the Federal Government of Nigeria had inaugurated the Special Grant Project for Rural Women, which would see that over 700,000 women received grants of N20,000 each to make them financially empowered members of the society.
This month, the Federal Government commenced the disbursement of the N20,000 special grant to women in rural areas of Plateau state.
100,000 tons of cocoa stranded at ports due to CBN documentation – Cocoa exporters
Cocoa exporters have lamented 100,000 tons of cocoa beans being trapped at Nigerian ports due to CBN documentation approval.
The Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria has disclosed that 100,000 tons of cocoa beans are trapped at Nigerian ports due to a CBN documentation approval, which forces exporters to ensure that sales from export are repatriated to Nigeria.
A Cocoa industry stakeholder told Bloomberg that CBN paused exports for over 2 weeks to ensure exporters complied with the new rules, “We have five containers at the ports, some of which have left the factory for well over two months now.
According to Bamidele Ayemibo, the Lead Consultant at 3T Impex Trade Academy, “The central bank is just enforcing what has always been in the books, which is don’t export without a declaration. People are exporting without a declaration.”
However, exporters said they are not against the rule, but against the bureaucratic nature of the ruling, as shipping lines can’t enforce the law and are better operated through inspection agents.
In October, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) commenced the distribution of cash and inputs to cocoa farmers under the Anchors Borrowers Programme. Cash and inputs worth N770million were distributed to 221 cocoa farmers in 10 cocoa producing states in Nigeria.
Nigeria is the fourth largest exporter of cocoa beans globally, behind Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Indonesia, according to the National Export Promotion Council. Cocoa exports in Nigeria is projected to grow annually by 4% in the coming years.
600-year-old Ife Terracotta returned to Nigeria
Ministers Lai Mohammed and Geoffrey Onyeama have received from the government of the Netherlands, an Ife Terracotta which was earlier smuggled out of Nigeria.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has announced the repatriation of an Ife Terracotta, which was smuggled out of Nigeria with a forged document to the Netherlands, through Ghana in 2019.
The Minister disclosed this on Thursday in the company of the Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry Van Dijk, and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.
Lai Mohammed said that the repatriation of the sculptures was a milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to seek the return of the country’s antiques.
“It gives me profound joy to receive this very important antiquity, an Ife Terracotta, which is dated to be at least 600 years old. I am even more delighted that our efforts at pursuing the return of Nigerian antiquities, which we launched last November, have started yielding fruits,” Mohammed said.
He said that the FG’s interest to repatriate Nigerian artifacts was influenced by the need to diversify the economy through tourism. The Dutch customs, following the interception of the artifact at Schiphol Airport, invited Nigeria to prove her case against the suspected smuggler, which the country did successfully.
“Let me state here that Nigeria believes in joint international efforts to put a stop to illicit export and import of cultural goods,” he said.
The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof. Abba Isa-Tijjani, has taken custody of the artefact for cleaning and treatment at the Conversation Laboratory, before its eventual display to the public
What you should know
Dating over 600 years old, Ife terracotta works constitute a large and diverse corpus that includes sculptures and vessels depicting human, animal, and otherworldly subjects. These works vary in size from nearly life-sized full-length figures to tiny figurines, only six inches high and range in style from extreme naturalism to abstract forms.
Nairametrics also reported that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, stated that his administration was bracing up to build a museum, as discussions were underway for several returns of Benin Bronze from western museums and private collectors in 2021.
InfraCredit to increase guarantee portfolio to N100bn in 2021
InfraCredit has revealed plans to raise funding through debt and equity capital to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria in 2021.
Nigeria’s Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company, InfraCredit, has revealed plans to raise funding through debt and equity capital to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria in 2021. The company plans to increase its guarantee portfolio to N100 billion by 2021 and raise $40 million in funding.
“You need access to funding to kick-start the economy,” Azubike said. He revealed plans to increase its guarantee portfolio to N100billion naira in 2021 and also raise capital of $40 million, which would be used for infrastructure financing in Nigeria.
“In addition to our guarantee services, we work with our development partners to render technical assistance to companies to come up with bankable projects,” he said.