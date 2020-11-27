Connect with us
nairametrics

Business

FG launches cash grant for rural women programme in Ondo

The Federal Government Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme has been launched in Akure, Ondo State.

Published

42 mins ago

on

FG launches Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme in Ondo

The Federal Government has taken the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme to Akure, Ondo State. This project will see that over 150,000 nationwide women receive grants of N20,000 each.

The news was announced by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, along with the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunmi Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the Ondo State Government House on Thursday in Akure.

(READ MORE:FG to buy only locally assembled vehicles for its use)

The Minister said that this was part of the administration’s goal to lift 100 million people out of poverty.

“The Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme being flagged off today was introduced this year 2020 by the Ministry as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, including the realisation of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and vulnerable women in Nigeria,” Farouq said.

GTBank 728 x 90

Governor Akeredolu said the grants would help facilitate female economic empowerment and tackle poverty worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a welcome idea, especially as it provides an enabling platform for women empowerment, tackling poverty and resuscitating the economy after a long period of privation engendered by COVID-19 pandemic which continues to ravage the world.

“Ondo State government is highly delighted for the initiative of empowering rural women as a social inclusion and poverty alleviation agenda. This initiative is in consonance with the Ondo State government’s aspiration to lift a sizeable proportion of women out of poverty,” he said.

Coronation ads

He also disclosed that women in Ondo had benefitted from welfare schemes of the government, including, Home Grown School Feeding Programme, which engaged 1490 women out of 1506 as Cooks in Ondo public primary schools; the Public Workfare empowered 2,930 women, who received a stipend of N7,500 monthly; Special Grant Transfers; and State Conditional Transfer, amongst others.

What you should know 

Nairametrics reported in October that the Federal Government of Nigeria had inaugurated the Special Grant Project for Rural Women, which would see that over 700,000 women received grants of N20,000 each to make them financially empowered members of the society.

This month, the Federal Government commenced the disbursement of the N20,000 special grant to women in rural areas of Plateau state.

Jaiz bank ads
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Business

100,000 tons of cocoa stranded at ports due to CBN documentation – Cocoa exporters

Cocoa exporters have lamented 100,000 tons of cocoa beans being trapped at Nigerian ports due to CBN documentation approval.

Published

32 seconds ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Nigeria’s cocoa exports to fall by $100m as prices rise in futures market.

The Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria has disclosed that 100,000 tons of cocoa beans are trapped at Nigerian ports due to a CBN documentation approval, which forces exporters to ensure that sales from export are repatriated to Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Pius Ayodele, President of the Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria, in a report by Bloomberg. He added that the approval process could take as much as 40 days from CBN.
What they are saying

A Cocoa industry stakeholder told Bloomberg that CBN paused exports for over 2 weeks to ensure exporters complied with the new rules, “We have five containers at the ports, some of which have left the factory for well over two months now.

According to Bamidele Ayemibo, the Lead Consultant at 3T Impex Trade Academy, “The central bank is just enforcing what has always been in the books, which is don’t export without a declaration. People are exporting without a declaration.”

(READ MORE: Central Bank says monetary policy not to blame for rising food cost)

However, exporters said they are not against the rule, but against the bureaucratic nature of the ruling, as shipping lines can’t enforce the law and are better operated through inspection agents.

GTBank 728 x 90
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in April that the Nigerian Export Promotion Council said “Agricultural exports, especially cocoa, are predicted to suffer. A fall in exports of over US$100 million in the cocoa sector in Nigeria is predicted, as a result of declining prices due to falling demand in Europe.”

In October, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) commenced the distribution of cash and inputs to cocoa farmers under the Anchors Borrowers Programme. Cash and inputs worth N770million were distributed to 221 cocoa farmers in 10 cocoa producing states in Nigeria.

Nigeria is the fourth largest exporter of cocoa beans globally, behind Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Indonesia, according to the National Export Promotion Council. Cocoa exports in Nigeria is projected to grow annually by 4% in the coming years.

Coronation ads
Continue Reading

Business

600-year-old Ife Terracotta returned to Nigeria

Ministers Lai Mohammed and Geoffrey Onyeama have received from the government of the Netherlands, an Ife Terracotta which was earlier smuggled out of Nigeria.

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

600-year-old Ife Terracotta returned to Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has announced the repatriation of an Ife Terracotta, which was smuggled out of Nigeria with a forged document to the Netherlands, through Ghana in 2019.

The Minister disclosed this on Thursday in the company of the Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry Van Dijk, and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

Lai Mohammed said that the repatriation of the sculptures was a milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to seek the return of the country’s antiques.

“It gives me profound joy to receive this very important antiquity, an Ife Terracotta, which is dated to be at least 600 years old. I am even more delighted that our efforts at pursuing the return of Nigerian antiquities, which we launched last November, have started yielding fruits,” Mohammed said.

GTBank 728 x 90

He said that the FG’s interest to repatriate Nigerian artifacts was influenced by the need to diversify the economy through tourism. The Dutch customs, following the interception of the artifact at Schiphol Airport, invited Nigeria to prove her case against the suspected smuggler, which the country did successfully.

“Let me state here that Nigeria believes in joint international efforts to put a stop to illicit export and import of cultural goods,” he said.

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof. Abba Isa-Tijjani, has taken custody of the artefact for cleaning and treatment at the Conversation Laboratory, before its eventual display to the public

Coronation ads

(READ MORE: FG providing platforms where businesses can thrive – Lai Mohammed)

What you should know 

Dating over 600 years old, Ife terracotta works constitute a large and diverse corpus that includes sculptures and vessels depicting human, animal, and otherworldly subjects. These works vary in size from nearly life-sized full-length figures to tiny figurines, only six inches high and range in style from extreme naturalism to abstract forms.

Nairametrics also reported that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, stated that his administration was bracing up to build a museum, as discussions were underway for several returns of Benin Bronze from western museums and private collectors in 2021.

Jaiz bank ads
Continue Reading

Business

InfraCredit to increase guarantee portfolio to N100bn in 2021

InfraCredit has revealed plans to raise funding through debt and equity capital to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria in 2021.

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Infracredit finalize accessing of AFDB $10 million unsecured 10-year facility

Nigeria’s Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company, InfraCredit, has revealed plans to raise funding through debt and equity capital to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria in 2021. The company plans to increase its guarantee portfolio to N100 billion by 2021 and raise $40 million in funding.

This was disclosed by Chinua Azubike, CEO of InfraCredit, in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday.

You need access to funding to kick-start the economy,” Azubike said. He revealed plans to increase its guarantee portfolio to N100billion naira in 2021 and also raise capital of $40 million, which would be used for infrastructure financing in Nigeria.

He added that apart from Infrastructure, it has its sight on telecommunications, health care, and agriculture projects in 2021, which could help clients raise as much as 20-year funds in the local debt market.

In addition to our guarantee services, we work with our development partners to render technical assistance to companies to come up with bankable projects,” he said.

What you should know 
Nairametrics reported last week that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of an infrastructure company that will be wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in the country.
The Presidency in a tweet post said, “President Buhari has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Company, wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in Nigeria. This Infrastructure company will raise funding from Central bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and local and foreign private sector development financiers.”

Continue Reading