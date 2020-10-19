FG flags off special grant for rural women, earmarks over N140 billion

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced the Special Grant Project for Rural Women which will see that over 700,000 women receive grants of N20,000 each to make them financially empowered members of the society.

This was disclosed by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ms. Sadiya Umar Faroq, through her verified Twitter handle. Miss Sadiya revealed that the special grant project kicked off in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

READ:

I was in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday to flag off the Federal Government Special Grant project for rural women which will see over 700,000 women receive grants of N20,000 to make them financially empowered members of the society. pic.twitter.com/AHq82dErBp — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) October 18, 2020

READ:

What this means

The cost implication of this special grants for women implies that the federal government will spend over N140 billion. This is a welcome idea especially as it provides an enabling platform for women empowerment, tackling poverty and resuscitating the economy after a long period of economic doldrums.

READ:

What they are saying

Commenting on the flag-off ceremony, Ms. Sadiya said: “I was in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday to flag off the Federal Government Special Grant project for rural women which will see over 700,000 women receive grants of N20,000 to make them financially empowered members of the society.”

Why this matters

The Special Grant is part of efforts to sustain President Buhari’s social inclusion agenda, especially the vision of lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

READ:

What you should know

The Grant for Rural Women is part of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and was introduced to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the Buhari Administration.

Including the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria.