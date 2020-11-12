MSME
FG commences disbursement of N20,000 special grant to rural women
Special grant project will see over 700,000 women empowered with N20,000 each.
The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of the N20,000 special grant to women in rural areas of Gombe state.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, as seen by Nairametrics.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the flag-off of the special grant project for rural women, initiated by the Federal Government, which will see over 700,000 women empowered with N20,000 each.
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest development, the verified tweet reads thus:
“MAKE GOOD USE OF THE CASH GRANT”– Umar Faroq tells Rural Women.
“The HM @FMHDSD @Sadiya_faroq has urged rural women in Gombe state to use the one-off cash grant given to them by the federal government to improve the lives of their families.”
What you should know
The rural women’s programme was introduced in 2020 by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.
It includes the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.
The Grant for Rural Women is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria.
Poor state of roads, unfavourable policies hinder food production- So Fresh boss
Unfavourable policies like the purported Value Added Tax hike, Multiple taxes and lack of cheap credit are clogs in SMEs wheels.
The poor state of roads in Nigeria, unfavourable policies like the purported Value Added Tax hike, and lack of cheap credit have eaten deep into the fabric of Small and Medium Enterprises, especially ones that operate within the food segment.
This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, So Fresh Limited, Olagoke Balogun, in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics during the recent 10th anniversary of the food company.
According to him, timely access to fresh fruits and the right type, which is usually hampered by bad roads across Nigeria, has been a major challenge to production for the company over the years.
This is one of the reasons the company depends on raw materials imported from Cotonou, Benin, where it sources specific kinds of pineapples and green apples.
However, since the closure of the border, business hasn’t been the same, as suppliers continue to call to report unavailability of these fruits.
He said, “A lot of pineapples and coconuts consumed in Nigeria are imported from neighbouring countries. That alone is a challenge, as it increases the prices of our products. Sometimes you have those goods far away in Benue but getting them to Lagos is a big challenge. Also, challenges in logistics affect the fruits and vegetable market.”
On what he described as counter-productive policies by states and the federal government, the So Fresh co-founder explained that policies, multiple taxes, the rumoured VAT hike, and the cost of doing business have been sources of hindrance in SMEs production.
Unfortunately, he does not see that changing anytime soon. “These are still issues for us, but we have been able to cope more with it because the company has grown and we now understand our rights better, as we can challenge on somethings; we could not do that 10 years ago. We pay multiple taxes across parastatals, agencies, as everybody comes wanting to have a pie of what they think you have. it is almost an on-going battle for us.
“When we pay VAT, we are not able to charge our clients because a lot of our suppliers don’t issue VAT receipts and we end up paying the full value of VAT. It is Nigeria, we cope and learn through it, and we will continue to do the best we can,” Balogun said.
According to him, though So Fresh has continued to grow since its establishment in 2010, the company’s growth has slowed down in recent years because of the economic situation of the country.
He said that the economy was dragging the growth of the business, increasing the cost of production, and affecting the purchasing power of its customers.
“The most obvious one is the rising cost. If you look at the cost profile for the business over the last nine years, it has been on a steady increase.
“In fact, within the last two to three years, we’ve almost doubled some of the cost of raw materials of things we use. And when we had the forex crisis, the price of almost everything doubled. We are almost reliant on diesel because outlets have to be powered. There’s also less spending power. When prices continue to increase, people will prioritise their needs, so it will affect the purchasing power of the populace. That’s also a concern,” he told Nairametrics.
Meanwhile, Kehinde Olomojobi, a Board Member of So Fresh, disclosed that the company would be injecting about $10 million into its expansion project within Africa. “This is to continue to inspire Africa to embrace a healthy lifestyle and to be one of the top companies to work within Africa. We will start with Ghana and other parts of West Africa,” he said.
What you should know
As an indigenous company, So Fresh isn’t only promoting healthy living and food safety, the company prides itself in providing job opportunities and training for young Nigerians, thereby giving them a source of living.
The company currently has over 120 staff with over 1000 people who have passed through the system. In addition, he maintained that the company served over 200,000 customers across board, and in 2019, So Fresh served over 600,000 meals.
For the past 10 years, So Fresh has maintained the leading position as the number one healthy food restaurant chain, providing fresh, delicious, nutrient-rich healthy meals and inspiring Nigerians to have healthy lifestyles.
The company currently has outlets in Opebi, ikoyi, Lekki 1, Surulere, Yaba, MM2, Ogudu, Oniru all in Lagos, and Gwarinpa in Abuja.
Buhari flags-off the National Young Farmers Scheme
The Scheme is a pilot programme that involves 100 young Nigerians from each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria.
President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the National Young Farmers Scheme under the National Agricultural Land Development Authority at the State House in Abuja today.
This is according to a tweet by the Government of Nigeria, as seen by Nairametrics.
“President @MBuhari Flags-off the National Young Farmers Scheme under the National Agricultural Land Development Authority at the State House, Abuja.”
CBN asked to hand over Anchor Borrowers Programme to Agric Ministry
What you should know
- The National Young Farmers Scheme is currently a pilot programme that involves 100 young Nigerians from each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria.
- The project’s final goal is to encourage and empower 1000 farmers from each of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGA) in Nigeria each year, and it is intended to cut across all facets of agriculture.
- The programme is currently being administered by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).
#EndSARS: Looted wheat in Jos poisonous, not for consumption – FMARD warns
Why it matters
The programme is in line with the present administration’s quest to diversify our economy and ensure self-sufficiency in food production.
The goal of achieving self-sufficiency in food production can easily be achieved when the interest of the youth that constitutes a sizeable proportion is stimulated towards agricultural activities.
In a nutshell, this programme when successfully implemented is capable of:
- Growing agricultural output and industry in Nigeria.
- Saving hard-earned foreign exchange, decrease the over-dependence of the country on import.
- Ensure self-sufficiency in agriculture.
Survival Fund: FG assures Nigerians that beneficiaries will be evenly distributed across states
The Presidency has disclosed that the Survival Fund beneficiaries will be evenly distributed across the states of the country.
Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant for Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that the Survival Fund beneficiaries will be evenly distributed across the states of the country.
This disclosure was made today by Laolu Akande, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle.
Assurance:
SURVIVAL FUND BENEFICIARIES WILL BE EVENLY DISTRIBUTED ACROSS STATES
*Lagos, Kano & Abia get marginal increase
*13, 000 beneficiaries for 3 months Payroll Support per state
*2,640 for N50, 000 MSME Grant per state
*6,606 for free CAC company registration per state…
— Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) November 8, 2020
According to his statement, Mr. Akande said the beneficiaries of the Survival Fund will be evenly distributed across states in the country, while Lagos, Kano, and Abia States will get a marginal increase in beneficiaries allotted to them.
Highlights
- 13,000 beneficiaries have been enrolled for Payroll Support per state in three months
- 2,640 beneficiaries have been enrolled for N50,000 MSME Grant per state.
- 6,606 businesses per state will benefit from the free CAC company registration per state.
- 9,009 beneficiaries per state will get N30,000 Artisan & Transport Grant.
- 2,640 individuals are billed for Guaranteed Off-take Scheme per state.
He concluded that the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) is in progress, and Nigerians should look out for more information from the Buhari administration and urged them to take advantage now.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported 2 weeks ago that the Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of N30,000 one-time grant to 330,000 artisans across the country.
The grant under the MSME Survival Fund, is part of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan initiated by the FG on the 1st of July, 2020 to assist citizens and businesses operating in Nigeria.