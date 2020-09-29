Business
School feeding scandal: Humanitarian Minister distances self from media reports
Humanitarian Affairs Minister has disassociated herself from the scandal linked to the school feeding programme.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, says the statement by the ICPC that N2.6 billion worth of school feeding funds were misappropriated was twisted and misinterpreted by mischief makers and directed at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.
The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement released on Tuesday in a bid to dissociate itself from a trending report.
Nairametrics had reported yesterday that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, revealed that it found N2.67 billion which was meant for the provision of school feeding to federal colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown, in some private accounts.
“We observed that transfers to sub-TSA were to prevent disbursement from being monitored. Nevertheless, we discovered payments to some federal colleges for school feeding in the sum of N2.67 billion during lockdown when the children were not in school, and some of the money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these finding,” Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the ICPC said.
The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said that the “statement by ICPC was twisted and misinterpreted by mischief makers and directed at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.” The Ministry added that the Federal Government Colleges’ school feeding is different from the Home Grown School Feeding which is one of its Social Investment Programmes.
“That the over N2.5 billion which was reportedly misappropriated by a senior civil servant (name withheld) took place in a different ministry and not the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,” it stated.
The Ministry said that the N16 billion in total recovered by the ICPC was paid into a private account for “non-official purposes,” and wasn’t paid into an account belonging to the Ministry.
It also said that the ICPC recovered N16 billion worth of assets from the said ministry which was paid into an individual account for non-official purposes and not the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development describes those casting aspersions on the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq as malicious and unfair and calls on The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC to publish the names of persons, federal colleges and school heads whose names have been found to be associated with the missing funds and also freeze the accounts where the said funds were diverted,” the statement added.
Nairametrics reported in August that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the FG had only spent about N523.3 million on the school feeding program during the lockdown.
Business
Ministry of Labour issues engagement letters to six banks to open accounts for 774,000 SPW beneficiaries
Six banks have been engaged by FG to commence account opening for beneficiaries of the government programme.
The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Kenyamo has announced that he has issued letters of engagement to six Nigerian banks to commence account opening with BVN for the 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works Programme in their branches, through-out the 774 local governments.
1. Yesterday, I gave out letters of engagement to six banks, namely Zenith, UBA, Access, Fidelity, FCMB & Heritage to begin the opening of accounts (with BVN) for the 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works Programme in their branches in the 774 LGAs across the country pic.twitter.com/pqPShYSmEf
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 29, 2020
The information was disclosed via the verified Twitter handle of the minister. In the tweets, the minister listed the banks as; Zenith, UBA, Access, Fidelity, FCMB and Heritage banks.
Recall that 1,000 participants were drawn each from the 774 local government areas in Nigeria for the Special Public Works Programme. In response to the nature of diversity and remoteness of some participants, the minister allayed the fears of missing out from the registration by the beneficiaries, stating that it has gotten assurance from the banks that even in places where they have no physical presence or branch, registration centers would be provided. Hence participants don’t need to travel far.
2. The banks assured us that even in LGAs where they don’t have branches, temporary registration centers would be opened in such LGAs so that the participants would not have to travel far to open their accounts. We shall soon publish which bank is taking care of each of the LGAs pic.twitter.com/pL5jms9Zay
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 29, 2020
(READ MORE: Lai Mohammed reveals what FG is using loans for)
The minister said, ‘‘The banks assured us that even in LGAs where they don’t have branches, temporary registration centers would be opened in such LGAs so that the participants would not have to travel far to open their accounts”.
The minister further remarked that the breakdown of banks taking care of each of the LGAs will soon be published.
About the Special Public Works Programme
Special Public works department is one of the four (4) core focus of the NDE. It seeks to identify and optimize employment opportunities that abound in the public works sector by organizing the skilled, un-skilled and semi-skilled persons that are unemployed to carry out utility, environmental, infrastructural development and sanitation works.
Business
School Feeding Programme: We found N2.6 billion in private accounts – ICPC
The ICPC raised alarm of discovery of N2.67 billion payment meant for school feeding programme, in personal accounts.
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, announced that it found N2.67 billion in some private accounts which was meant for the provision of school feeding to federal colleges during the COVID-19 lockdown.
This was revealed by the ICPC chief, Bolaji Owasanoye, on Monday at the 2nd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in Abuja, according to Vanguard.
READ: PenCom recovers N17.51billion from defaulting employers, imposes penalties
Nairametrics reported in August that the FG said it only spent about N523.3 million on the school feeding program during the lockdown.
“We observed that transfers to sub-TSA were to prevent disbursement from being monitored. Nevertheless, we discovered payments to some federal colleges for school feeding in the sum of N2.67 billion during lockdown when the children were not in school, and some of the money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these finding,” Owasanoye said.
READ: NNPC to support alternative energy initiative by deploying CNG plants across the country
He also disclosed that the sum of N2.5 billion was illegally appropriated by a deceased senior staff of the Ministry of Agriculture; other assets recovered were 25 plots of land, 12 building premises and 18 buildings.
He said the Open Treasury Portal review was exercised from January to August on all MDAs, which he says N4.2 billion paid to private accounts could not be explained.
Business
Senator Elisha Abbo ordered to pay N50 million to assault victim
Senator Elisha Abbo has been ordered by a court to pay N50 million to an assault victim.
A High Court in Abuja has ordered Senator Elisha Abbo to pay the sum of N50 million in a civil suit between Ms. Warmate v. Senator Elisha Abbo, for an assault on Ms. Warmate in a sex shop last year.
This was confirmed on social media by the legal team that filed the suit against the senator. The judgment was handed by Justice Bature on Monday.
READ: Gokada founder’s Personal Assistant arrested for his murder
I was a leading member of the team, with @nellymacaroni which filed the Court papers in a civil suit between Ms. Warmate v. Senator Elisha Abbo, for the assault of Ms. Warmate at an adult shop in Abuja. Excited to announce, Court slammed damages of N50m against Senator Abbo today
— Lugard Tare-Otu (@Lugard_Tareotu) September 28, 2020
READ: Pay-as-you-view: Startimes, Multichoice in a tussle for the Nigerian market
Last month, a court in the FCT dismissed a case against the Senator filed by the Nigerian Police, citing lack of diligent prosecution by the police.
Premium Times reported that the Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, said that despite the CCTV evidence of the assault, the police failed to prove that the Senator assaulted Ms. Warmate.
READ: COVID-19: Amazon to identify, prosecute its third-party sellers over price-gouging
The judgment today, which was a civil suit, however, ordered the Senator to pay N50 million to Ms. Warmate.
The FCT High Court in a civil case against Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo, awarded 50 Million Naira in favour of the lady he assaulted in a sex toy shop in Abuja.
A good day for the justice system. pic.twitter.com/t3iWEvYg1h
— Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) September 28, 2020