Ministry of Labour issues engagement letters to six banks to open accounts for 774,000 SPW beneficiaries

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Kenyamo has announced that he has issued letters of engagement to six Nigerian banks to commence account opening with BVN for the 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works Programme in their branches, through-out the 774 local governments.

1. Yesterday, I gave out letters of engagement to six banks, namely Zenith, UBA, Access, Fidelity, FCMB & Heritage to begin the opening of accounts (with BVN) for the 774,000 participants of the Special Public Works Programme in their branches in the 774 LGAs across the country pic.twitter.com/pqPShYSmEf — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 29, 2020

The information was disclosed via the verified Twitter handle of the minister. In the tweets, the minister listed the banks as; Zenith, UBA, Access, Fidelity, FCMB and Heritage banks.

Recall that 1,000 participants were drawn each from the 774 local government areas in Nigeria for the Special Public Works Programme. In response to the nature of diversity and remoteness of some participants, the minister allayed the fears of missing out from the registration by the beneficiaries, stating that it has gotten assurance from the banks that even in places where they have no physical presence or branch, registration centers would be provided. Hence participants don’t need to travel far.

2. The banks assured us that even in LGAs where they don’t have branches, temporary registration centers would be opened in such LGAs so that the participants would not have to travel far to open their accounts. We shall soon publish which bank is taking care of each of the LGAs pic.twitter.com/pL5jms9Zay — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 29, 2020

(READ MORE:

The minister said, ‘‘The banks assured us that even in LGAs where they don’t have branches, temporary registration centers would be opened in such LGAs so that the participants would not have to travel far to open their accounts”.

The minister further remarked that the breakdown of banks taking care of each of the LGAs will soon be published.

About the Special Public Works Programme

Special Public works department is one of the four (4) core focus of the NDE. It seeks to identify and optimize employment opportunities that abound in the public works sector by organizing the skilled, un-skilled and semi-skilled persons that are unemployed to carry out utility, environmental, infrastructural development and sanitation works.