United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has released its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, posting a robust pre-tax profit of N204.27 billion, representing a 30.65% year-on-year growth from Q1 2024.

Net profit also saw a strong performance, with profit after tax rising 33.15% to N189.84 billion, compared to N142.58 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The report highlights that interest income remained a significant driver of growth, hitting N599.83 billion, a 36.09% increase YoY.

More details soon…