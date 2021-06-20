The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has once again assured that the construction of the Second Niger Bridge would be completed next year.

The assurance was given at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, to mark the sixth year anniversary of the present administration.

The minister said that the bridge, which serves as a major link between the South East and South West will be delivered between the second and third quarters of 2022.

What the Minister of Works and Housing is saying

Fashola said that the project would facilitate the influx of investments to the South East when completed adding that the construction work had gone beyond the water level with most of the bridge works under water already done.

He said, ‘’So, what you see currently is the final work. The sub-structure which entailed building cement structures under water often costs a lot of money. We should finish the bridge next year between the second quarter and third quarter.’’

The Minister pointed out that the construction works on the bridge experienced some delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.

What you should know

The Second Niger bridge is 1.6km long and furnished with other ancillary infrastructure, including a 10.3km highway, an Owerri inter-change and a toll station, which is expected to be completed in the year 2022.

The bridge which is being constructed across River Niger spans from Asaba in Delta State to Ozubulu, Ogbaru and other communities in Anambra State.

The existing Niger Bridge, linking Onitsha and Asaba was completed in December 1965.

Records show that construction of the bridge which is being handled by Julius Berger, commenced on September 1, 2018, with construction cost put at N336 billion when the contract deal was signed.

The minister, however, made no mention if the construction cost of the facility had changed since the commencement of work.