The Governors of the South-East and other stakeholders have resolved to name the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammdu Buhari as the bridge is officially commissioned today.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, on his official Twitter account.

Ahmad in his tweet post said, “The Second Niger Bridge is to officially be called/known as Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. The Muhammadu Buhari Bridge is officially commissioned today, by President Muhammadu Buhari. #PMBLegacy.”

He added, ‘’The name is now being officiated. Thank God for our brand new Muhammadu Buhari Bridge. Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari.’’

The name of the bridge was also confirmed by the Special Assistant to the President on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, through a tweet post on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

The tweet from Ogunlesi reads, “Following consultations, the Governors of the South-East have agreed that the Second Niger Bridge shall be named the Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge.’’

He went further to say, ‘’No longer Bants now. It shall now be known officially, with the approval of the SE Governors and other stakeholders, as the Muhammadu Buhari Bridge (MMB).’’

Recall that in August last year, Tolu Ogunlesi, while appearing on an Arise Television programme to talk about the Second Niger Bridge and tackle some disinformation about the project said that the bridge is Muhammadu Buhari Bridge (MMB).

He later said the name Muhammadu Buhari Bridge was just bants as he was using it to tease haters.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will on today (May 23), commission the Second Niger Bridge and 6 other legacy projects completed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing across the country.

The presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, had said there was an attempt to commence the Second Niger Bridge project in 2014 through Public Private Partnership (PPP), but was not successful. He said the construction later began in 2016 with the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

The Second Niger bridge is a Nigerian Federal Government project that is 1.6 km (0.99 mi) long and furnished with other ancillary infrastructure including a 10.3km highway, Owerri interchange and a toll station all at Obosi city, expected to be completed in the year 2022.

The bridge was conceived under the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo but was embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari.