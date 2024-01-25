Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced that President Bola Tinubu has given the approval for funding the completion of the Second Niger two bypass projects, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano, and the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

The minister disclosed this information while examining the progress of the Lafia Bypass Road and the dualization of the 9th Mile (Enugu)-Otukpo-Makurdi road project in Makurdi, Benue State.

Umahi pointed out that the approval will alleviate financial constraints obstructing the three projects, underscoring the federal government’s resolve to remove all hindrances in its path toward advancing the road infrastructure revolution.

He was accompanied to the project site by the governor of Benue State, Father Hyacinth Alia.

The Minister said:

“I want to thank Mr. President that about three days ago, he approved work should immediately commence in many sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano.

“It is cheering news for me, we were having some problems with funding but the President has solved the problem and directed for the immediate release of funds so that the road will continue.

“The same thing with the Lagos-Ibadan highway and the second Niger bridge two bypasses.”

More Insights

Furthermore, the Minister, having previously examined the Mararaba-Keffi reconstruction and expansion project, expressed appreciation for the initiative of Governors Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue State) and Peter Mbah (Enugu State) in instituting task force committees to maintain security at the project sites.

He also disclosed that the request for certain inclusion in the road project by the Governor of Benue State, Fr. Alia would be accommodated, saying, We are from Abuja to Mararaba to Keffi, that is an ongoing project of dualization and it is 43km.

“It is being done with NNPC funding, whatever impeded the funding, graciously, God lifted it and the President has approved in all zones of the country, that the job should go ahead.

“We noticed that there is a lot of hold-up around the beginning of the project, so I have asked them to study it because the essence of governance is for the convenience of the people.

“So, if we have a lot of hold-ups there, people can’t plan. So we have directed that we should have a flyover at the location to ease it.

“So, the road from Keffi to Makurdi has been completed and we are going to toll it.”

What you should know

The 260-kilometer project, examined during the inspection, is managed by China Harbour Nigeria Limited and financed jointly by the Export-Import Bank of Nigeria (85%) and the Federal Government (15%) traversing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Benue Logo, and Enugu States.

The project is expected to be delivered in 48 months.