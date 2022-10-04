The Nigerian government disclosed that the Second Niger Bridge is to be operational by Christmas.

They stated that the first phase of the bridge’s construction is 95% complete, which is a 1.6km route.

This was disclosed by the acting controller of works in Anambra, Mr. Seyi Martins in Awka on Monday.

What he said:

He noted that media reports that the project would be ready by 2024 are false, stating, it would be ready by Christmas.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is determined to ensure that travelers enjoy stress-free motoring over the River Niger, he added

“The first phase of the project, which was the bridge itself, is substantially completed.

“The bridge project is 95% complete and it is expected to be ready by December 2022.

“The steel guard rails are complete, the roads are set for vehicle traffic; the toll plaza area is almost completed, and what is left is the installation of toll booth canopies,” he said.

He noted that the bridge could be accessed from the interchange at Obosi on the Onitsha-Owerri road and that a road was being constructed to connect traffic on the Asaba-Benin expressway after the second phase, which he added, “The second phase of the project is yet to commence, but the government has deemed it fit that upon completion of the first phase it will be open to traffic.

“At the Onitsha end, there is an interchange at Obosi along the Onitsha – Owerri highway where you can access the bridge.

“On the Asaba end, there is a link road we are constructing to enable travelers to access the bridge from Benin-Onitsha road,” he said

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier this year that Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, Fashola said that 1,486 people have been directly employed by the N206 billion Second Niger Bridge project, with another 8,110 indirect jobs equally created.

He put the cost of the 3 major PIOF projects at N1.3 million. These projects and their various costs include the 375km Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway estimated at N797 billion; the 11.59km Second Niger Bridge at N206 billion and the 127km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at N310 billion naira.