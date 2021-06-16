Recyclan, the market leader in sustainable recycled PET supply from Africa, in partnership with Humanity Nigeria and the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, is in the 30-day race to recover and recycle 400 metric tons of plastic bottle waste across Lagos State. This exercise attempts to set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Volume of Plastic Bottles Collected for Recycling by a Team.’

This world record attempt is the first global PET recovery attempt of this scale. The previous Guinness World Record Attempt recorded is for 14 days with 56 metric tons recovered.

Lagos State, the focal point of this epoch-making attempt, has been experiencing a growing prevalence of plastic waste and its negative effect on the environment in recent years. Plastic waste materials make up a significant proportion of solid wastes and litter in Lagos State. PET plastic bottles, Styrofoam, nylon commonly used for water and beverages, take away plates and cups, carrier bags, etc., have become a prominent part of the waste stream. These pose environmental challenges ranging from ecosystem degradation, drainage clogging, flooding, lagoon, and ocean debris with attendant harm resulting in high socio-economic impacts on the State.

By recovering and recycling 400 metric tons of PET plastic bottle waste in Lagos State, Recyclan will be able to rid the state of about 20% of its estimated monthly PET plastic waste.

“As a company, we are committed actively and sustainably to making Lagos green. We believe that collectively, we will be able to achieve this feat and, most importantly, be able to create channels for responsible disposal of PET plastic waste,” Chijike Amagwu, COO Admin Africa, Recyclan.

Speaking with the CEO of Africa, Recyclan Global Limited, Harold Okonoboh, he stated that Recyclan is excited to partner with Humanity NG, the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, and the general public to work towards this audacious goal. “We, at Recyclan, believe in collaborating. That is why we are partnering with Humanity Nigeria and the Lagos State Ministry of Environment because we know that we will achieve our goals by working together. We are also calling on the public to join us and contribute their quota towards achieving this laudable goal.” he added.

To participate in the Recyclan Guinness World Record attempt, go to www.recyclan.com/new/recyclan-guinness-world-record-attempt/

